2005 Lexus ES 330

124,999 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2005 Lexus ES 330

2005 Lexus ES 330

Base

2005 Lexus ES 330

Base

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559696
  • VIN: JTHBA30G455084613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus ES 330 2005 Low km Certified Financing

Runs and drive good , no problems, low km car ready to go. Very reliable

Automatic

Milage 124,500 km - Verified

FWD

6 cyl 3.3 L engine

See carfax https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=30AIxApLzDjLRp72mJeHeEIU7kgx/Xl8

VIN JTHBA30G455084613

Fresh brakes and tires

Leather seats with heating and cooling


Heat and AC work

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

