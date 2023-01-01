$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2005 Lexus ES 330
2005 Lexus ES 330
Base
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
124,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9559696
- VIN: JTHBA30G455084613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drive good , no problems, low km car ready to go. Very reliable
Automatic
Milage 124,500 km - Verified
FWD
6 cyl 3.3 L engine
See carfax https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=30AIxApLzDjLRp72mJeHeEIU7kgx/Xl8
VIN JTHBA30G455084613
Fresh brakes and tires
Leather seats with heating and cooling
Heat and AC work
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Car Experts
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4