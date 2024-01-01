2006 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 15.0pt; tab-stops: 45.8pt 91.6pt 137.4pt 183.2pt 229.0pt 274.8pt 320.6pt 366.4pt 412.2pt 458.0pt 503.8pt 549.6pt 595.4pt 641.2pt 687.0pt 732.8pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, CE 4 DOOR SEDAN,<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ,SOLD AS TRADED, CRUISE CONTROL ,A/C,<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>NO ENGINE LIGHT ( NO CODES)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 15.0pt; tab-stops: 45.8pt 91.6pt 137.4pt 183.2pt 229.0pt 274.8pt 320.6pt 366.4pt 412.2pt 458.0pt 503.8pt 549.6pt 595.4pt 641.2pt 687.0pt 732.8pt; background: white;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR FAX AVAILABLE THE LINK ON OUR WEBSITE </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 45.8pt 91.6pt 137.4pt 183.2pt 229.0pt 274.8pt 320.6pt 366.4pt 412.2pt 458.0pt 503.8pt 549.6pt 595.4pt 641.2pt 687.0pt 732.8pt;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sold AS IS </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2        </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-outline-level: 1;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-font-kerning: 18.0pt; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-outline-level: 1;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-font-kerning: 18.0pt; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ////////// <br /></span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #333333;>IF this <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial Rounded MT Bold,sans-serif;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></p>

2006 Toyota Corolla

299,581 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE Auto P WINDOWS P LOCK PMIRRORS CRUIZE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE Auto P WINDOWS P LOCK PMIRRORS CRUIZE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1713194863
  2. 1713194863
  3. 1713194863
  4. 1713194863
  5. 1713194863
  6. 1713194863
  7. 1713194865
  8. 1713194864
  9. 1713194863
  10. 1713194863
  11. 1713194863
  12. 1713194863
  13. 1713194863
  14. 1713194863
  15. 1713194863
  16. 1713194863
  17. 1713194863
  18. 1713194863
  19. 1713194863
  20. 1713194863
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
299,581KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E96C600782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3581
  • Mileage 299,581 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO, CE 4 DOOR SEDAN,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ,SOLD AS TRADED, CRUISE CONTROL ,A/C,  NO ENGINE LIGHT ( NO CODES)

CAR FAX AVAILABLE THE LINK ON OUR WEBSITE

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

Sold AS IS

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB AUTO 2.0i w-Touring NO ACCIDNET SAFETY for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB AUTO 2.0i w-Touring NO ACCIDNET SAFETY 157,855 KM $12,777 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER B-TOOTH 165,630 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM REMOTE START for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto NO ACCIDENT PW PL PM REMOTE START 142,106 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Corolla