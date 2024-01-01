Menu
(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY))))
WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE……
RUNS, RIVES AND STOPS FINE
No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.
YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.
THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE
WE HAVE TO LIST IT "AS IS" TO COMPLY WITH OMVIC'S RULES
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$
LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  
 
As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and "AS IS" vehicles: "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2008 Pontiac Montana

203,101 KM

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Montana

4dr Ext WB w/1SB

2008 Pontiac Montana

4dr Ext WB w/1SB

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

203,101KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1gmdv23198d156668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,101 KM

Vehicle Description

(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY))))

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE……

RUNS, RIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE

WE HAVE TO LIST IT “AS IS” TO COMPLY WITH OMVIC’S RULES

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and “AS IS” vehicles:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2008 Pontiac Montana