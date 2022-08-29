$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
905-847-0838
2008 Triumph Tiger
2008 Triumph Tiger
1050
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
31,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9310699
- Stock #: 22dm27a
- VIN: smt700pd48t355692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Just traded in Arrow exhaust, heated grips, engine guards with foglights, top case and handguards.
Trades Considered Cars , Bikes, SUV..... Will ship anywhere.....sales@peninsulaimports.com www.peninsulaimports.com 905 847 0838Call to set up an appointment today.9-5 MON to SAT PENINSULA IMPORTS DUCATI OAKVILLE 2412 SOUTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE ONTARIOL6L 5M9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9