2008 Triumph Tiger

31,375 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

1050

1050

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310699
  • Stock #: 22dm27a
  • VIN: smt700pd48t355692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in Arrow exhaust, heated grips, engine guards with foglights, top case and handguards. 

Trades Considered Cars , Bikes, SUV..... Will ship anywhere.....sales@peninsulaimports.com www.peninsulaimports.com 905 847 0838Call to set up an appointment today.9-5 MON to SAT PENINSULA IMPORTS DUCATI OAKVILLE 2412 SOUTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE ONTARIOL6L 5M9

