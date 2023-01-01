Menu
2009 Ford Escape

163,000 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9925085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

.. CERTIFIED .. WARRANTY .. LOW KMS ..
4 CYLINDER ..

ONLY 162,000 KMs

RELIABLE SUV IN EXCELLENT CONDITION DRIVES PERFECT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. AND HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL WITH FULL OF SERVICE RECORDS AT FORD DEALERSHIP.

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

NEW TIRES..
NEW BRAKES..
NEW BATTERY..
FULLY DETAILED..

• LEATHER SEATS
• HEATED SEATS
• BLUETOOTH

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE TODAY!

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 See less

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

