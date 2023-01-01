Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

135,000 KM

Details Description

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

Location

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS .. NO ACCIDENT .. EXTRA CLEAN

2009 NISSAN VERSA. ONLY 135000 KMs

RELIABLE CAR. IN PERFECT CONDITION DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES.

NEW BRAKES
NEWER WINTER TIRES
FRESH OIL CHANGE
REMOTE START INCLUDED

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN TERMS

PRICE + TAX As per

OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for ONLY $499 INCLUDING 6 MONTHS WARRANTY! GREAT DEAL!

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE! 

Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

