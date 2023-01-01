$6,990+ tax & licensing
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Oscars Motors
647-787-8379
2009 Nissan Versa
Location
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
647-787-8379
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 NISSAN VERSA. ONLY 135000 KMs
RELIABLE CAR. IN PERFECT CONDITION DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES.
NEW BRAKES
NEWER WINTER TIRES
FRESH OIL CHANGE
REMOTE START INCLUDED
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN TERMS
PRICE + TAX As per
OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for ONLY $499 INCLUDING 6 MONTHS WARRANTY! GREAT DEAL!
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!
