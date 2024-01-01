$19,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Express
AUTO, LOW KM, FRIDGE/FREEZER, CARGO, NEW TIRES
2010 Chevrolet Express
AUTO, LOW KM, FRIDGE/FREEZER, CARGO, NEW TIRES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 3528
- Mileage 113,031 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOW KM, FRIDGE/FREEZER, CARGO, NEW TIRES, REAR CAMERA WITH AUDIO, LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C,
NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,
CAR FAX available please check the link
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234