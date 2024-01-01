2010 Chevrolet Express

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm; background: white;><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, LOW KM, FRIDGE/FREEZER, CARGO, NEW TIRES, REAR CAMERA WITH AUDIO, LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE</span><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> DAY</span><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> OF LISTING,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: 15.0pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span lang=EN style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CAR FAX available please check the link</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: 22.5pt; background: white; border: none; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 0cm 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #231f20; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p></div>

2010 Chevrolet Express

113,031 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chevrolet Express

AUTO, LOW KM, FRIDGE/FREEZER, CARGO, NEW TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express

AUTO, LOW KM, FRIDGE/FREEZER, CARGO, NEW TIRES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1708804434
  2. 1708804434
  3. 1708804434
  4. 1708804434
  5. 1708804434
  6. 1708804434
  7. 1708804434
  8. 1708804434
  9. 1708804434
  10. 1708804434
  11. 1708804434
  12. 1708804434
  13. 1708804434
  14. 1708804434
  15. 1708804434
  16. 1708804434
  17. 1708804434
  18. 1708804434
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCZGFDA2A1124212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 3528
  • Mileage 113,031 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, LOW KM, FRIDGE/FREEZER, CARGO, NEW TIRES, REAR CAMERA WITH AUDIO, LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C,

NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,

 

CAR FAX available please check the link

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2018 Toyota Prius AUTO HYBRID PLUG-IN NO ACCIDENT BLID SPOT ALERT, for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Toyota Prius AUTO HYBRID PLUG-IN NO ACCIDENT BLID SPOT ALERT, 133,221 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFIED BLIND SPOT BTOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFIED BLIND SPOT BTOOTH 118,030 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE SAFETY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT A/C for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE SAFETY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT A/C 298,135 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express