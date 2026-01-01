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2010 Ford Taurus

325,370 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14071329

2010 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
325,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2JW3AG112366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C026BZ
  • Mileage 325,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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289-277-8520

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$CALL

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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2010 Ford Taurus