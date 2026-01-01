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2010 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
2010 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
325,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2JW3AG112366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # C026BZ
- Mileage 325,370 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2010 Ford Taurus