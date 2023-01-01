Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C250

131,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Location

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED.. WARRANTY. LOW KMS

2010 MERCEDES BENZ C250 4 MATIC
V6 ENGINE 2.5L

ONLY 131,000 KMs

ONE OF THE CLEANEST OUT THERE. IN AMAZING CONDITION MUST SEE IN PERSON.
VERY NICE ￼COLOUR COMBO.

HAS BEEN VERY GENTLY USED AND VERY WELL KEPT, ALL SERVICES BEEN DO ON TIME!

# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

# 6 MONTHS REAL COVERAGE WARRANTY INCLUDED. UPGRADE TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE.

# UPGRADE TOUCH SCREEN WITH CAR PLAY.

FRESH OIL CHANGE.
FULLY DETAILED.

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

