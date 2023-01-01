$12,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz C250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MERCEDES BENZ C250 4 MATIC
V6 ENGINE 2.5L
ONLY 131,000 KMs
ONE OF THE CLEANEST OUT THERE. IN AMAZING CONDITION MUST SEE IN PERSON.
VERY NICE ￼COLOUR COMBO.
HAS BEEN VERY GENTLY USED AND VERY WELL KEPT, ALL SERVICES BEEN DO ON TIME!
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
# 6 MONTHS REAL COVERAGE WARRANTY INCLUDED. UPGRADE TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE.
# UPGRADE TOUCH SCREEN WITH CAR PLAY.
FRESH OIL CHANGE.
FULLY DETAILED.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
