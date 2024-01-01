Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

240,262 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12051724

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Used
240,262KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE7AC337555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat belt pretensioners
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fadeout dome lamp
accessory pwr outlet
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area side storage compartments
Centre console storage pockets
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
Retractable coat hooks & purse hanger

Exterior

Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass

Suspension

coil springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Glass imprinted antenna -inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring

Seating

Front bucket seats -inc: seat recline

Additional Features

door ajar
force limiters
headlamps on
vertical headrest adjustment
driver seat vertical adjustment
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
B-pillar adjustment
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Toyota Corolla