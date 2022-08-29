Menu
2011 Lotus Elise

5,900 KM

$129,950

+ tax & licensing
$129,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2011 Lotus Elise

2011 Lotus Elise

R , REFRESHED, CLEAN!

2011 Lotus Elise

R , REFRESHED, CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$129,950

+ taxes & licensing

5,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9323713
  • Stock #: 1-22-164
  • VIN: SCCLHCPC0BHA75271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1-22-164
  • Mileage 5,900 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE ARE ALWAYS ON THE LOOK OUT FOR MORE LOTUS ELISES AND EXIGES - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


2011 brought about a refresh for the beloved Lotus Elise and this specific example is amongst the first of its kind. With a new body design incorporating a new front clamshell, a new rear bumper, engine cover, and likely the most apparent of changes; a redesigned headlight with LED day light running lights and LED direction indicators all under one housing, this highly coveted roadster is sure to turn heads! Finished in Chrome Orange on a Black Leather interior, this Elise is equipped with both the Touring and Sport Packages, in addition to a factory paint matched removable hard top. Options include:


STANDARD OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Four Wheel Independent Suspension

- Eibach Coil Springs

- Bilstein Gas Shock Absorbers

- AP Racing / Brembo Brakes


TOURING PACK:

- Full Leather Seating and Door Trim

- Upgraded Stereo System

- Stowage Net

- Additional Sound Insulation

- Full Carpet Set


SPORT PACK:

- Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels

- Sport Tuned Suspension 

- Twin Oil Coolers

- Traction Control

- ProBax Sport Seating


OTHER OPTIONS:

- Factory Paint Matched Removable Hard Top


The mid-engine transverse-mounted engine roadster with a Lotus-tuned Toyota-sourced 1.8L I-4 engine not only makes it one of the most reliable roadsters but also one that gives you an experience like no other. 

Please contact us for more information regarding availability of this unit as it is currently a part of the owner's private collection.

Price is all-inclusive plus HST and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Spoiler
Leather Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

