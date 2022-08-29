$129,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Lotus Elise
R , REFRESHED, CLEAN!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$129,950
- Listing ID: 9323713
- Stock #: 1-22-164
- VIN: SCCLHCPC0BHA75271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 5,900 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE ARE ALWAYS ON THE LOOK OUT FOR MORE LOTUS ELISES AND EXIGES - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
2011 brought about a refresh for the beloved Lotus Elise and this specific example is amongst the first of its kind. With a new body design incorporating a new front clamshell, a new rear bumper, engine cover, and likely the most apparent of changes; a redesigned headlight with LED day light running lights and LED direction indicators all under one housing, this highly coveted roadster is sure to turn heads! Finished in Chrome Orange on a Black Leather interior, this Elise is equipped with both the Touring and Sport Packages, in addition to a factory paint matched removable hard top. Options include:
STANDARD OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Four Wheel Independent Suspension
- Eibach Coil Springs
- Bilstein Gas Shock Absorbers
- AP Racing / Brembo Brakes
TOURING PACK:
- Full Leather Seating and Door Trim
- Upgraded Stereo System
- Stowage Net
- Additional Sound Insulation
- Full Carpet Set
SPORT PACK:
- Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels
- Sport Tuned Suspension
- Twin Oil Coolers
- Traction Control
- ProBax Sport Seating
OTHER OPTIONS:
- Factory Paint Matched Removable Hard Top
The mid-engine transverse-mounted engine roadster with a Lotus-tuned Toyota-sourced 1.8L I-4 engine not only makes it one of the most reliable roadsters but also one that gives you an experience like no other.
Please contact us for more information regarding availability of this unit as it is currently a part of the owner's private collection.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Price is all-inclusive plus HST and licensing.
Vehicle Features
