$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2011 MINI Cooper S
2011 MINI Cooper S
NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED..
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10463031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MINI COOPER S MODEL W/NAVI PKG
1.6L TURBO.
LOW KMS ONLY 119000
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY OPTIONS INCLUDED PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
