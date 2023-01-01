Menu
2011 MINI Cooper S

119,000 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED..

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED..

2011 MINI COOPER S MODEL W/NAVI PKG
1.6L TURBO.

LOW KMS ONLY 119000

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY OPTIONS INCLUDED PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

