2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9619024
- VIN: 1FMCU9D77CKB45926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD ESCAPE LOADED 4WD 4 CYLINDER
ONLY 165000 KMs
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
ONE OWNER ONTARIO SUV SINCE BRAND NEW!
LEATHER SEATS
HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH SUNROOF
IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE OUT!
FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT, ALL MAINTENANCE DONE ON TIME!RUSTPROOFED AND OIL SPRAYED!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
