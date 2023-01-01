Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1676433587
  2. 1676433587
  3. 1676433587
  4. 1676433587
  5. 1676433587
  6. 1676433587
  7. 1676433587
  8. 1676433587
  9. 1676433587
  10. 1676433587
  11. 1676433587
  12. 1676433587
  13. 1676433587
  14. 1676433587
  15. 1676433587
  16. 1676433587
  17. 1676433587
  18. 1676433587
  19. 1676433587
  20. 1676433587
  21. 1676433587
  22. 1676433587
  23. 1676433587
  24. 1676433587
  25. 1676433587
  26. 1676433587
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9619024
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D77CKB45926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.. ONE OWNER.. NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED
2012 FORD ESCAPE LOADED 4WD 4 CYLINDER 
ONLY 165000 KMs 
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
ONE OWNER ONTARIO SUV SINCE BRAND NEW!
LEATHER SEATS 
HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH SUNROOF
IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE OUT!
FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT, ALL MAINTENANCE DONE ON TIME!RUSTPROOFED AND OIL SPRAYED!

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES 
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE TODAY!




Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Terminal Motors

2012 Ford Escape XLT
 165,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT
 167,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape XLT
 189,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory