$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
5dr HB Titanium NAVIGATION LEATHER B-TOOTH 1OWNER
2012 Ford Focus
5dr HB Titanium NAVIGATION LEATHER B-TOOTH 1OWNER
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,363 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
LOW KM ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTRIFED , TITANUM LOADED WITH NAVIGATION ,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
4 NEW BRAKES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISITNG
EXTRA SET OF RIMS AND WINTER TIRES INCLUDED
CLEAN CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234