2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

158,000 KM

Details Description

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9399061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT.. WARRANTY.. LOADED 
2012 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO 4x4ONLY 158000 KMS 
BEAUTIFUL LOOKING SUV IN PERFECT CONDITION DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. 
• BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED • • FRESH OIL CHANGE • • NEW SUSPENSION • • 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT • 
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! ITS READY TO GO..
MANY OPTIONS:LEATHER & POWER SEATSHEATED SEATSBACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS DVDKEYLESS ENTRY AND PUSH START REMOTE STARTERSUNROOF 
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN OPTIONS 
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

2011 Honda Odyssey
134,000 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SLT
 190,263 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 146,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic

Email Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

