2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
2012 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO 4x4ONLY 158000 KMS
BEAUTIFUL LOOKING SUV IN PERFECT CONDITION DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.
• BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED • • FRESH OIL CHANGE • • NEW SUSPENSION • • 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT •
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! ITS READY TO GO..
MANY OPTIONS:LEATHER & POWER SEATSHEATED SEATSBACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS DVDKEYLESS ENTRY AND PUSH START REMOTE STARTERSUNROOF
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN OPTIONS
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
