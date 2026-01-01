$11,888+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT | Own Owner | CLEAN
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT | Own Owner | CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,665 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda3 Sport GT hatchback with the sought-after 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Local Ontario car that delivers sporty handling, great fuel economy, and hatchback practicality all in one package. Sharp-looking GT model loaded with premium features and known for being one of the most fun-to-drive cars in its class.
Equipped with leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, Bose premium audio system, keyless entry, push-button start, alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel controls, automatic climate control, fog lights, rear spoiler, and more.
The hatchback design gives you excellent cargo space while still keeping the sporty Mazda feel. The 2.5L engine has great power compared to the smaller Mazda3 models and makes highway driving much more enjoyable.
Clean styling, reliable drivetrain, and a great all-around daily driver. These GT hatchbacks are getting harder to find in clean condition, especially with the larger engine package.
Runs and drives excellent. Perfect mix of reliability, practicality, and sporty performance.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Exterior
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