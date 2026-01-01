2012 Mazda MAZDA3

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<p data-start=0 data-end=328>2012 Mazda3 Sport GT hatchback with the sought-after 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Local Ontario car that delivers sporty handling, great fuel economy, and hatchback practicality all in one package. Sharp-looking GT model loaded with premium features and known for being one of the most fun-to-drive cars in its class.</p><p data-start=330 data-end=580>Equipped with leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, Bose premium audio system, keyless entry, push-button start, alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel controls, automatic climate control, fog lights, rear spoiler, and more.</p><p data-start=582 data-end=794>The hatchback design gives you excellent cargo space while still keeping the sporty Mazda feel. The 2.5L engine has great power compared to the smaller Mazda3 models and makes highway driving much more enjoyable.</p><p data-start=796 data-end=978>Clean styling, reliable drivetrain, and a great all-around daily driver. These GT hatchbacks are getting harder to find in clean condition, especially with the larger engine package.</p><p data-start=980 data-end=1072 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Runs and drives excellent. Perfect mix of reliability, practicality, and sporty performance.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

105,665 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT | Own Owner | CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle
14171773

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT | Own Owner | CLEAN

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,665KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V74C1633028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,665 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda3 Sport GT hatchback with the sought-after 2.5L engine and automatic transmission. Local Ontario car that delivers sporty handling, great fuel economy, and hatchback practicality all in one package. Sharp-looking GT model loaded with premium features and known for being one of the most fun-to-drive cars in its class.

Equipped with leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, Bose premium audio system, keyless entry, push-button start, alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel controls, automatic climate control, fog lights, rear spoiler, and more.

The hatchback design gives you excellent cargo space while still keeping the sporty Mazda feel. The 2.5L engine has great power compared to the smaller Mazda3 models and makes highway driving much more enjoyable.

Clean styling, reliable drivetrain, and a great all-around daily driver. These GT hatchbacks are getting harder to find in clean condition, especially with the larger engine package.

Runs and drives excellent. Perfect mix of reliability, practicality, and sporty performance.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2012 Mazda MAZDA3