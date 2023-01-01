$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GS
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9622792
- VIN: 4A31K2DF2CE601276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE 4 CYLINDER. ONLY 140000 KMs.ONTARIO VEHICLE. NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX!
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
IN IMMACULATE CONDITION INSIDE OUT!
VERY WELL KEPT AND REGULARLY SERVICED, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!
NEW BRAKES
FRESH OIL CHANGE FULLY DETAILED AUTO REMOTE STARTS
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
