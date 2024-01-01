$9,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Scion iQ
LOW KMS
2012 Scion iQ
LOW KMS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT LITTLE CAR!!! LOCAL ONTARIO! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient city car that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2012 Scion iQ, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek hatchback boasts a white exterior and black interior, making it a head-turner on the road. The Scion iQ is powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth CVT transmission, offering effortless driving in any situation. With only 111,000km on the odometer, this iQ is just getting started, ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with features designed for your convenience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming, and heated mirrors for those chilly mornings. The iQ is also equipped with a powerful sound system featuring a CD player for those who prefer traditional music listening. With a plethora of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, you can feel confident behind the wheel, knowing you're well-protected.
Here are 5 of the Scion iQ's most sizzling features:
- Low Mileage: With only 111,000km on the odometer, this iQ is practically brand new.
- Fuel Efficiency: The Scion iQ is known for its excellent fuel economy, perfect for saving money at the pump.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with Bluetooth for calls and music streaming.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and unlock your iQ with just the push of a button.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe in the winter with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear.
Come down to Twin Oaks Auto today and test drive this incredible 2012 Scion iQ!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330