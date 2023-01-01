$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2012 Subaru Impreza
2012 Subaru Impreza
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10523586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 SUBARU IMPREZA
⭕️ COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!
⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!
? FINANCING AVAILABLE, WE PROVIDE THE BEST FINANCING RATE WITH OPEN LOAN TERMS
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5