2012 Subaru Impreza

162,000 KM

Details Description

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED.. NO ACCIDENT

2012 SUBARU IMPREZA

⭕️ COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!

⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!

? FINANCING AVAILABLE, WE PROVIDE THE BEST FINANCING RATE WITH OPEN LOAN TERMS

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

