FULL STOW N GO. CERTIFIED. WARRANTY. 2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PLUS. IN GREAT CONDITION FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. ++NEW BRAKES++ ++NEW TIRES++ FRESH OIL CHANGE FULLY DETAILED ALLOY WHEELS REAR AC/HEAT DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL TINTED WINDOWS ROOF RACK ♦️COMES FULLY CERTIFIED (SAFETY INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE! ♦️ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS! PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Details

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9DR602390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULL STOW N GO. CERTIFIED. WARRANTY.

2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PLUS.

IN GREAT CONDITION FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.

++NEW BRAKES++
++NEW TIRES++

FRESH OIL CHANGE
FULLY DETAILED
ALLOY WHEELS
REAR AC/HEAT
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
TINTED WINDOWS
ROOF RACK

♦️COMES FULLY CERTIFIED (SAFETY INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!

♦️ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

