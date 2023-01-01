$12,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG9DR602390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 150,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FULL STOW N GO. CERTIFIED. WARRANTY.
2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PLUS.
IN GREAT CONDITION FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.
++NEW BRAKES++
++NEW TIRES++
FRESH OIL CHANGE
FULLY DETAILED
ALLOY WHEELS
REAR AC/HEAT
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
TINTED WINDOWS
ROOF RACK
♦️COMES FULLY CERTIFIED (SAFETY INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!
♦️ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PLUS.
IN GREAT CONDITION FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.
++NEW BRAKES++
++NEW TIRES++
FRESH OIL CHANGE
FULLY DETAILED
ALLOY WHEELS
REAR AC/HEAT
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
TINTED WINDOWS
ROOF RACK
♦️COMES FULLY CERTIFIED (SAFETY INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!
♦️ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS 0 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 159,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 150,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan