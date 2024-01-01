$10,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEAT REMOTE START B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,336 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, SUNROOF, REAR NEW BRAKES(PADS+ROTORS), REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY RIMS, SAFETY, AC, HEATED SEATS
WINTER TIRES WITHOUT RIMS INCLUDED
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
