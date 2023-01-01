Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fiesta

137,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

Titanium

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1683583897
  2. 1683584428
  3. 1683584428
  4. 1683584318
  5. 1683584322
  6. 1683584319
  7. 1683584428
  8. 1683584428
  9. 1683584428
  10. 1683584428
  11. 1683584428
  12. 1683584428
  13. 1683584428
  14. 1683584527
  15. 1683584527
  16. 1683584527
  17. 1683584527
  18. 1683584527
  19. 1683584527
  20. 1683584428
  21. 1683584428
  22. 1683584428
  23. 1683584428
  24. 1683584527
  25. 1683584527
  26. 1683584527
  27. 1683584428
  28. 1683584527
  29. 1683584527
  30. 1683584527
  31. 1683584527
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9926753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Terminal Motors

2013 Ford Fiesta Tit...
 137,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 167,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Veloste...
 175,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory