2013 Ford Focus

230,290 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Navigation Leather

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Navigation Leather

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,290KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10120644
  • Stock #: 6378
  • VIN: 1FADP3N28DL191590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6378
  • Mileage 230,290 KM

Vehicle Description

 

(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY,  WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY ))))

 

Vehicles of certain age and certain mileage are sold  "AS IS".

 

WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE……

 

All our vehicles were daily driven before being traded in towards a newer vehicle

 

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

 

WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING SO YOU  KNOW WHAT IS NEEDED FOR SAFETY

 

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND .

 

No hidden fees and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

 

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE

 

WE HAVE TO LIST IT “AS IS” TO COMPLY WITH OMVIC’S RULES

 

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

 

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

 

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

 

 

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

 

Office: 905-844-7100

 

Sam: 416-805-7500

 

Rob: 416-990-5016

 

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

 

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and “AS IS” vehicles:

 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

