2013 Lexus GS 350

<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714258118407_5679513336070265 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Lexus GS 350

104,384 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus GS 350

4DR SDN AWD

2013 Lexus GS 350

4DR SDN AWD

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,384KM
Used
VIN JTHCE1BL8D5009080

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,384 KM

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

First Aid Kit
Snow Mode
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Child-protection rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Dual front knee airbags
Front seat mounted side airbags
Rear side impact airbags

All Wheel Drive
Tool Kit
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Front independent double wishbone suspension

Glass Imprinted Antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna

Headlamp washers
Illuminated Entry System
Pwr windows
glove box
Rear seat heater ducts
Lockable glove box
Assist grips
Front seatback pockets
accessory pwr outlet
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front centre console box
Driver coin case compartment
Front/rear reading lamps
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
HomeLink universal transceiver
Pwr fuel lid release
Ashtray & cigarette lighter
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Puddle Lamps
Water repellent door glass
Pwr moonroof w/sunshade

Adaptive Front Lighting System
trunk
Cooler
memory
door courtesy
Auto Headlamp System
Tinted glass w/UV protection
Dual front opening door pockets
All-position 3-point seatbelts
Birds eye maple wood trim
Leather door trim
3.5L DOHC DI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence on both intake & exhaust cams (VVT-i)
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission (Super ECT) -inc: OD
Analog clock w/LED illumination
Carpet all-weather floor mats
Digital odometer w/twin trip meters
Dual front 2-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant classification
Electrochromic pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Front/rear cup & bottle holders
High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps -inc: auto levelling
Lighting -inc: ambient
Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: mist feature
Rear backup monitor
Rear high-mount stop lamp w/LED brake lamps
Rear window defroster w/timer -inc: side window defrosters
Spindle grille
de-icer
driver footwell
sequential multi-mode shifter
8 central control touch screen -inc: leather-wrapped instrument panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2013 Lexus GS 350