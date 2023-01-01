$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CE7D0143033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. CERTIFIED.
2013 MAZDA CX-5 GS AWD SKY-ACTIVE
159000 KMs
•BACK UP CAMERA
•BLIND SPOT ￼ASSIST
•HEATED SEATS
•SUNROOF
•BLUETOOTH
•START/STOP PUSH BUTTON
•WATHER TECH FLOOR MATS
•NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
⭕️ COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!
⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Mazda CX-5