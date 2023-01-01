Menu
ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. CERTIFIED. 
2013 MAZDA CX-5 GS AWD SKY-ACTIVE 159000 KMs •BACK UP CAMERA •BLIND SPOT ￼ASSIST •HEATED SEATS •SUNROOF •BLUETOOTH •START/STOP PUSH BUTTON •WATHER TECH FLOOR MATS •NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ⭕️ COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE! ⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS! PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

0 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JM3KE4CE7D0143033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. CERTIFIED.

2013 MAZDA CX-5 GS AWD SKY-ACTIVE
159000 KMs

•BACK UP CAMERA
•BLIND SPOT ￼ASSIST
•HEATED SEATS
•SUNROOF
•BLUETOOTH
•START/STOP PUSH BUTTON
•WATHER TECH FLOOR MATS
•NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED

⭕️ COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!

⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2013 Mazda CX-5