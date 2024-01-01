Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2014 Audi A6 S Line progressive is a meticulously crafted sedan that offers exhilarating performance and sophisticated the design. The progressive s-line offers sport tuned suspension, premium finishes, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems that ensures first class experience. Equipped with a 261-horsepower turbocharged four cylinder engine the Audi includes plush leather seats, blind spot assist, front and rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, push to start, keyless entry, and much more! Elevate your driving experience to new heights with a vehicle that represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence. THIS VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED & E TESTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL 495$ INCLUDING 3 MONTHS WARRANTY, IF NOT CERTIFIED & E-TEST THEN AS PER OMVIC REGULATION VEHICLE IS DEEMED TO BE NOT DRIVABLE, NOT E-TESTED AND NOT CERTIFIED. PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OA</span></p>

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFCFC4EN115333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

