2014 Audi A6
4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Audi A6 S Line progressive is a meticulously crafted sedan that offers exhilarating performance and sophisticated the design. The progressive s-line offers sport tuned suspension, premium finishes, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems that ensures first class experience. Equipped with a 261-horsepower turbocharged four cylinder engine the Audi includes plush leather seats, blind spot assist, front and rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, push to start, keyless entry, and much more! Elevate your driving experience to new heights with a vehicle that represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence. THIS VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED & E TESTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL 495$ INCLUDING 3 MONTHS WARRANTY, IF NOT CERTIFIED & E-TEST THEN AS PER OMVIC REGULATION VEHICLE IS DEEMED TO BE NOT DRIVABLE, NOT E-TESTED AND NOT CERTIFIED. PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OA
