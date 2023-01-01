Menu
<p>ONE OWNER. LOW KILOMETRES. CERTIFIED</p><p>2014 Kia Soul EX GDI offers enhanced performance and features, the EX designation indicates a step-up in amenities, making it well-equipped choice for drives seeking a balance of comfort and value. Equipped with a 1.6 gasoline direct injection, emphasizing fuel efficiency without compromising on performance, the EX trim level includes touch screen infotainment system, bluetooth connectivity, premium audio options, heated seats, and much more.</p><p>⭕️ COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE! ⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS! PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5</p>

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A50E7055512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Soul EX GDI offers enhanced performance and features, the "EX" designation indicates a step-up in amenities, making it well-equipped choice for drives seeking a balance of comfort and value. Equipped with a 1.6 gasoline direct injection, emphasizing fuel efficiency without compromising on performance, the EX trim level includes touch screen infotainment system, bluetooth connectivity, premium audio options, heated seats, and much more.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2014 Kia Soul