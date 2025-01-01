Menu
<p data-start=92 data-end=530><strong data-start=92 data-end=149>2014 Mazda CX-5 GT – Stylish, Reliable & Fully Loaded</strong><br data-start=149 data-end=152 />This 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT is a top-trim SUV that blends sporty performance, great fuel efficiency, and upscale comfort. With its 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine and smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the CX-5 delivers a dynamic drive while remaining economical at the pump. Mazda’s signature handling makes this SUV fun to drive while still offering plenty of space and practicality.</p><p data-start=532 data-end=563><strong data-start=532 data-end=561>Performance & Efficiency:</strong></p><ul data-start=564 data-end=841><li data-start=564 data-end=601><p data-start=566 data-end=601>2.5L 4-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine</p></li><li data-start=602 data-end=659><p data-start=604 data-end=659>6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode</p></li><li data-start=660 data-end=727><p data-start=662 data-end=727>Front-wheel drive or available i-ACTIV AWD system (if equipped)</p></li><li data-start=728 data-end=775><p data-start=730 data-end=775>Sport-tuned suspension for precise handling</p></li><li data-start=776 data-end=841><p data-start=778 data-end=841>Fuel economy: approx. 8.3 L/100km highway / 10.2 L/100km city</p></li></ul><p data-start=843 data-end=858><strong data-start=843 data-end=856>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=859 data-end=1134><li data-start=859 data-end=898><p data-start=861 data-end=898>GT trim with premium design accents</p></li><li data-start=899 data-end=923><p data-start=901 data-end=923>19-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=924 data-end=970><p data-start=926 data-end=970>Bi-Xenon HID headlights with auto-leveling</p></li><li data-start=971 data-end=1001><p data-start=973 data-end=1001>LED daytime running lights</p></li><li data-start=1002 data-end=1016><p data-start=1004 data-end=1016>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=1017 data-end=1035><p data-start=1019 data-end=1035>Power moonroof</p></li><li data-start=1036 data-end=1098><p data-start=1038 data-end=1098>Body-color heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators</p></li><li data-start=1099 data-end=1134><p data-start=1101 data-end=1134>Rear spoiler and chrome accents</p></li></ul><p data-start=1136 data-end=1161><strong data-start=1136 data-end=1159>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=1162 data-end=1446><li data-start=1162 data-end=1187><p data-start=1164 data-end=1187>Leather-trimmed seats</p></li><li data-start=1188 data-end=1210><p data-start=1190 data-end=1210>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=1211 data-end=1260><p data-start=1213 data-end=1260>8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support</p></li><li data-start=1261 data-end=1300><p data-start=1263 data-end=1300>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1301 data-end=1341><p data-start=1303 data-end=1341>Premium soft-touch interior finishes</p></li><li data-start=1342 data-end=1405><p data-start=1344 data-end=1405>40/20/40 split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space</p></li><li data-start=1406 data-end=1446><p data-start=1408 data-end=1446>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li></ul><p data-start=1448 data-end=1480><strong data-start=1448 data-end=1478>Technology & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=1481 data-end=1728><li data-start=1481 data-end=1525><p data-start=1483 data-end=1525>5.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li data-start=1526 data-end=1547><p data-start=1528 data-end=1547>Navigation system</p></li><li data-start=1548 data-end=1600><p data-start=1550 data-end=1600>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming</p></li><li data-start=1601 data-end=1641><p data-start=1603 data-end=1641>Premium Bose® 9-speaker sound system</p></li><li data-start=1642 data-end=1675><p data-start=1644 data-end=1675>USB and auxiliary input ports</p></li><li data-start=1676 data-end=1728><p data-start=1678 data-end=1728>Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls</p></li></ul><p data-start=1730 data-end=1763><strong data-start=1730 data-end=1761>Safety & Driver Assistance:</strong></p><ul data-start=1764 data-end=1997><li data-start=1764 data-end=1783><p data-start=1766 data-end=1783>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1784 data-end=1816><p data-start=1786 data-end=1816>Blind Spot Monitoring System</p></li><li data-start=1817 data-end=1850><p data-start=1819 data-end=1850>Traction Control System (TCS)</p></li><li data-start=1851 data-end=1886><p data-start=1853 data-end=1886>Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)</p></li><li data-start=1887 data-end=1922><p data-start=1889 data-end=1922>Advanced front and side airbags</p></li><li data-start=1923 data-end=1997><p data-start=1925 data-end=1997>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1999 data-end=2002 /><p data-start=2004 data-end=2240>The 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT is the perfect balance of sportiness, luxury, and everyday practicality. With its strong reliability, premium features, and excellent fuel economy, it’s a great choice for anyone looking for a well-equipped SUV.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

