$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT | AWD | NAVI
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT | AWD | NAVI
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT – Stylish, Reliable & Fully Loaded
This 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT is a top-trim SUV that blends sporty performance, great fuel efficiency, and upscale comfort. With its 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine and smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the CX-5 delivers a dynamic drive while remaining economical at the pump. Mazda’s signature handling makes this SUV fun to drive while still offering plenty of space and practicality.
Performance & Efficiency:
2.5L 4-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine
6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode
Front-wheel drive or available i-ACTIV AWD system (if equipped)
Sport-tuned suspension for precise handling
Fuel economy: approx. 8.3 L/100km highway / 10.2 L/100km city
Exterior:
GT trim with premium design accents
19-inch alloy wheels
Bi-Xenon HID headlights with auto-leveling
LED daytime running lights
Fog lights
Power moonroof
Body-color heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
Rear spoiler and chrome accents
Interior & Comfort:
Leather-trimmed seats
Heated front seats
8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Premium soft-touch interior finishes
40/20/40 split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
Keyless entry with push-button start
Technology & Connectivity:
5.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Navigation system
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
Premium Bose® 9-speaker sound system
USB and auxiliary input ports
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
Safety & Driver Assistance:
Rearview camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Traction Control System (TCS)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Advanced front and side airbags
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
The 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT is the perfect balance of sportiness, luxury, and everyday practicality. With its strong reliability, premium features, and excellent fuel economy, it’s a great choice for anyone looking for a well-equipped SUV.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330