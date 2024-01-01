Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>ONE OWNER. CERTIFIED. NAVI. CAMERA </div><div><br></div><div>2014 NISSAN ALTIMA SV</div><div>2.5L 4 CYLINDER </div><div>153000 KMS</div><div><br></div><div>RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. ONTARIO ONE OWNER VEHICLE. </div><div><br></div><div>BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND ( ROTORS & PADS ) JUST INSTALLED. FRESH OIL CHANGE. FULLY DETAILED INSIDE/OUT. </div><div><br></div><div>EQUIPPED WITH:</div><div>BACK UP CAMERA </div><div>NAVIGATION </div><div>BLIND SPOT MONITORING</div><div>SUNROOF </div><div>PUSH BUTTON START </div><div>REMOTE START </div><div>HEATED SEATS </div><div>BLUETOOTH </div><div>AND MORE </div><div><br></div><div>?COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. <br><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>?WARRANTY PKGS AVAILABLE UP TO 4 YEARS! </span><br></div><div><br></div><div>?ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOME BRING YOUR TRADE IN TODAY. </div><div> PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. </div><div><br></div><div> TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE <br></div>

2014 Nissan Altima

153,550 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Altima

SV. ONE OWNER . CAM.NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

SV. ONE OWNER . CAM.NAVI

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1706935855
  2. 1706935855
  3. 1706935855
  4. 1706935855
  5. 1706935855
  6. 1706935855
  7. 1706935855
  8. 1706935855
  9. 1706935855
  10. 1706935855
  11. 1706935855
  12. 1706935855
  13. 1706935855
  14. 1706935855
  15. 1706935855
  16. 1706935855
  17. 1706935855
  18. 1706935855
  19. 1706935855
  20. 1706935855
  21. 1706935855
  22. 1706935855
  23. 1706935855
  24. 1706935855
  25. 1706935855
  26. 1706935855
  27. 1706935855
  28. 1706935855
  29. 1706935855
  30. 1706935855
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,550 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER. CERTIFIED. NAVI. CAMERA 
2014 NISSAN ALTIMA SV2.5L 4 CYLINDER 153000 KMS
RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. ONTARIO ONE OWNER VEHICLE. 
BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND ( ROTORS & PADS ) JUST INSTALLED. FRESH OIL CHANGE. FULLY DETAILED INSIDE/OUT. 
EQUIPPED WITH:BACK UP CAMERA NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT MONITORINGSUNROOF PUSH BUTTON START REMOTE START HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH AND MORE 
?COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

?WARRANTY PKGS AVAILABLE UP TO 4 YEARS! 

?ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOME BRING YOUR TRADE IN TODAY.  PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 
 TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2014 RAM 1500 for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 RAM 1500 184,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Chevrolet Cruze 157,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale in Oakville, ON
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 249,000 KM $16,750 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima