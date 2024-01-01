$10,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
SV. ONE OWNER . CAM.NAVI
2014 Nissan Altima
SV. ONE OWNER . CAM.NAVI
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
153,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,550 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER. CERTIFIED. NAVI. CAMERA
2014 NISSAN ALTIMA SV2.5L 4 CYLINDER 153000 KMS
RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. ONTARIO ONE OWNER VEHICLE.
BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND ( ROTORS & PADS ) JUST INSTALLED. FRESH OIL CHANGE. FULLY DETAILED INSIDE/OUT.
EQUIPPED WITH:BACK UP CAMERA NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT MONITORINGSUNROOF PUSH BUTTON START REMOTE START HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH AND MORE
?COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
?WARRANTY PKGS AVAILABLE UP TO 4 YEARS!
?ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOME BRING YOUR TRADE IN TODAY. PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2014 Nissan Altima