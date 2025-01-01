$14,777+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab SLT,CAM, B-TOOTH CERTIFEID NEW BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$14,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 165,502 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 SLT, CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFEID NEW ALL 4 BRAKES , CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, TOW HITCH
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CARFAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
ALL NEW BREAKS (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
