2014 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 1 , 2 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9851852

9851852 Stock #: 3338

3338 VIN: 2T1BPRHE9EC017935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 151,201 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.