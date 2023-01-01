Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

151,201 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LE ECO NO ACCIDENTX B-TOOTH CAMERA

2014 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LE ECO NO ACCIDENTX B-TOOTH CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,201KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851852
  • Stock #: 3338
  • VIN: 2T1BPRHE9EC017935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,201 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

finance available

AUTO 4DR SEDAN no accident , LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ,BLUETOOTH,

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN car fax report

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=paAINgqrzpenwEzF46tAQ%2FyL36s%2Fmr3%2F

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM

 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

