2014 Toyota Corolla
AUTO LE ECO NO ACCIDENTX B-TOOTH CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 3338
- VIN: 2T1BPRHE9EC017935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,201 KM
Vehicle Description
finance available
AUTO 4DR SEDAN no accident , LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ,BLUETOOTH,
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN car fax report
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=paAINgqrzpenwEzF46tAQ%2FyL36s%2Fmr3%2F
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
Vehicle Features
