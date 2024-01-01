Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Cadillac CTS

158,874 KM

Details Features

$19,212.50

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Cadillac CTS

3.6L Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac CTS

3.6L Luxury

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11171032
  2. 11171032
  3. 11171032
  4. 11171032
  5. 11171032
  6. 11171032
  7. 11171032
  8. 11171032
  9. 11171032
  10. 11171032
Contact Seller

$19,212.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6AX5S34F0131447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6852A
  • Mileage 158,874 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Ford Fusion Titanium 97,377 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4wd | Alloy Wheels | Reserve Camera System!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4wd | Alloy Wheels | Reserve Camera System!! 77,975 KM $20,011.50 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | 4wd | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | 4wd | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist!! 65,574 KM $27,912.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,212.50

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac CTS