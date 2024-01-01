Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY AUTO 4DOOR 4 CYLINDERS 1.4L GAS SAVER , 2LT PAKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS , NO ACCIDENT ,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,REMOTE START
ADD $499 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFED EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES + RIMS FOR $250+TAX
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// //////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

160,811 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LT LEATHER SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT CAMERA

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2LT LEATHER SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

160,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB6F7279667

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,811 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4DOOR 4 CYLINDERS 1.4L GAS SAVER , 2LT PAKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS , NO ACCIDENT ,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,REMOTE START

ADD $499 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFED

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES + RIMS FOR $250+TAX

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Premium 7 PASSENGERS 3RD ROW NO ACCIDENT CAM for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Premium 7 PASSENGERS 3RD ROW NO ACCIDENT CAM 168,231 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AUTO SUV LOW KM ONE OWNER 2.0L SAFETY CERTIFED for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AUTO SUV LOW KM ONE OWNER 2.0L SAFETY CERTIFED 14,670 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFD for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFD 104,661 KM $8,888 + tax & lic

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Chevrolet Cruze