$12,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2LT LEATHER SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT CAMERA
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2LT LEATHER SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,811 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4DOOR 4 CYLINDERS 1.4L GAS SAVER , 2LT PAKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS , NO ACCIDENT , CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,REMOTE START
ADD $499 + TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFED
EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES + RIMS FOR $250+TAX
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234