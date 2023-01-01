$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2015 Chevrolet Trax
Location
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9925082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
# UP TO 3 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
# BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED.
2015 CHEVROLET TRAX.
GREAT ON GAS.
IN GREAT CONDITION, DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES.
ONLY 119000 KMs
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN OPTION!
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES!
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville
