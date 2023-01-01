Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Trax

119,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1683491975
  2. 1683491975
  3. 1683491975
  4. 1683491975
  5. 1683491975
  6. 1683491975
  7. 1683491975
  8. 1683491975
  9. 1683491975
  10. 1683491975
  11. 1683491975
  12. 1683491975
  13. 1683491975
  14. 1683491975
  15. 1683491975
  16. 1683491975
  17. 1683491975
  18. 1683491975
  19. 1683491975
  20. 1683491975
  21. 1683491975
  22. 1683491975
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9925082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS .. NO ACCIDENT .. CERTIFIED .. WARRANTY .. BACK UP CAMERA

# UP TO 3 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

# BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED.

2015 CHEVROLET TRAX.
GREAT ON GAS.
IN GREAT CONDITION, DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES.

ONLY 119000 KMs

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN OPTION!

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES!

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Terminal Motors

2013 Ford C-MAX SEL
 203,000 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot LI...
 149,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape
163,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory