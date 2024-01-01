$23,488+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
112,619KM
Used
VIN 1FATP8UH3F5360145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 112,619 KM
Vehicle Description
2dr Conv EcoBoost Premium
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
2015 Ford Mustang