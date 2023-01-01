Menu
CERTIFIED. WARRANTY. NO ACCIDENT. LOW KMS <br><div> 2015 KIA OPTIMA “ SX MODEL” TOP OF THE LINE! THIS CAR IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. ONLY 95,000 KMs This Kia offers a premium lifestyle, including: -Heated seats front and rear (cooled in the front) -Panoramic sunroof -Blind spot assist -Backup-Camera -Navigation -Leather Seats -Power seats for both driver and Passenger -Push to start -Keyless entry -Power folding mirrors upon close -Paddle Shifters -Alloy wheels -Front LED Fog lights -6 speed automatic transmission ?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ?ALL OUR VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE </div>

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGR4A6XF5595799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED. WARRANTY. NO ACCIDENT. LOW KMS

2015 KIA OPTIMA “ SX MODEL” TOP OF THE LINE!

THIS CAR IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW.

ONLY 95,000 KMs

This Kia offers a premium lifestyle, including:
-Heated seats front and rear (cooled in the front)
-Panoramic sunroof
-Blind spot assist
-Backup-Camera
-Navigation
-Leather Seats
-Power seats for both driver and Passenger
-Push to start
-Keyless entry
-Power folding mirrors upon close
-Paddle Shifters
-Alloy wheels
-Front LED Fog lights
-6 speed automatic transmission

?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

?ALL OUR VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Terminal Motors

