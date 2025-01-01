2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$15,888+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda3 GS Hatchback – Low KMs, Sporty & Fuel-Efficient
This 2015 Mazda3 GS Hatchback offers a perfect mix of sporty performance, sleek design, and everyday practicality. With low kilometers and Mazda’s reputation for reliability, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a stylish, fun-to-drive, and fuel-efficient vehicle.
Powered by a 2.0L SKYACTIV 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers lively performance while keeping fuel costs low — approx. 8.0 L/100 km city / 6.0 L/100 km highway. The hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and versatility, making it ideal for commuting, road trips, or weekend adventures.
Features include:
16-inch alloy wheels
Keyless entry with push-button start
Air conditioning
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Heated front seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio & cruise controls
Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming
Mazda Connect infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen
Rearview camera
Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
With its low kms, sharp handling, and excellent condition, this 2015 Mazda3 GS Hatchback is ready to provide years of reliable, enjoyable driving.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
