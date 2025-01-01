2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p data-start=89 data-end=154><strong data-start=89 data-end=152>2015 Mazda3 GS Hatchback – Low KMs, Sporty & Fuel-Efficient</strong></p><p data-start=156 data-end=437>This 2015 Mazda3 GS Hatchback offers a perfect mix of sporty performance, sleek design, and everyday practicality. With <strong data-start=276 data-end=294>low kilometers</strong> and Mazda’s reputation for reliability, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a stylish, fun-to-drive, and fuel-efficient vehicle.</p><p data-start=439 data-end=794>Powered by a <strong data-start=452 data-end=487>2.0L SKYACTIV 4-cylinder engine</strong> paired with a <strong data-start=502 data-end=536>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, it delivers lively performance while keeping fuel costs low — approx. <strong data-start=608 data-end=629>8.0 L/100 km city</strong> / <strong data-start=632 data-end=656>6.0 L/100 km highway</strong>. The hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and versatility, making it ideal for commuting, road trips, or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=796 data-end=819><strong data-start=796 data-end=817>Features include:</strong></p><ul data-start=820 data-end=1215><li data-start=820 data-end=844><p data-start=822 data-end=844>16-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=845 data-end=885><p data-start=847 data-end=885>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li data-start=886 data-end=906><p data-start=888 data-end=906>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=907 data-end=944><p data-start=909 data-end=944>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=945 data-end=967><p data-start=947 data-end=967>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=968 data-end=1031><p data-start=970 data-end=1031>Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio & cruise controls</p></li><li data-start=1032 data-end=1082><p data-start=1034 data-end=1082>Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming</p></li><li data-start=1083 data-end=1144><p data-start=1085 data-end=1144>Mazda Connect infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen</p></li><li data-start=1145 data-end=1164><p data-start=1147 data-end=1164>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1165 data-end=1215><p data-start=1167 data-end=1215>Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space</p></li></ul><p data-start=1217 data-end=1369>With its <strong data-start=1226 data-end=1237>low kms</strong>, sharp handling, and excellent condition, this 2015 Mazda3 GS Hatchback is ready to provide years of reliable, enjoyable driving.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

89,700 KM

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L78FM194503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

