Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 101,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fun-to-drive compact car? Look no further than this 2015 MINI Cooper S, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sporty coupe boasts a sleek grey exterior and a luxurious black interior, making it a head-turner on the road. The 4-cylinder engine delivers peppy performance, while the front-wheel drive ensures a smooth and confident ride.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats and a premium sound system. This MINI Cooper S comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including push-button start, a sunroof, and heated mirrors. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this MINI is ready to make every drive an adventure.
Here are five features to get you excited:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the push of a button.
- Heated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated leather seats, perfect for chilly mornings.
- Push-Button Start: Get going with the touch of a button, adding a touch of convenience and style.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with a high-quality audio system.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosted mirrors and enjoy clear visibility in any weather.
Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to experience the excitement of this 2015 MINI Cooper S for yourself!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
