<p>ONE OWNER. LOW KILOMETRES. CERTIFIED</p><p>**HOLIDAY AND NEW YEAR SPECIAL** </p><p>The Nissan Sentra SV 2015 is a compact sedan that belongs to the seventh generation of the Nissan Sentra equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine which produces around 130 horsepower with a six speed CVT automatic transmission. The 2015 Nissan Sentra offers amazing economy ratings, 5-inch display audio system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated seats, power accessories, and much more!</p><p><span style=caret-color: #050505; color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>⭕️ </span><span style=caret-color: #050505; color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE! ⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS! PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5</span></p><p> </p>

2015 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT SV

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7APXFL684301

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-XXXX

416-527-0101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2015 Nissan Sentra