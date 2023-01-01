Menu
CERTIFIED. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. 3 MONTHS UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY 
2015 Ram 1500 CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI ONTARIO TRUCK ONE OWNER SINCE BRAND NEW. NO RUST VERY SOLID TRUCK. IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES. HAS BEEN TAKEN CARE OF VERY WELL. • BACK UP CAMERA • BLUETOOTH • TONNEAU COVER • BED LINER • RUNNING BOARD ?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ?ALL OUR VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE

188,000 KM

$19,495

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT8FS721314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT. 3 MONTHS UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY

2015 Ram 1500 CREW CAB
5.7L HEMI

ONTARIO TRUCK ONE OWNER SINCE BRAND NEW. NO RUST VERY SOLID TRUCK.

IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES. HAS BEEN TAKEN CARE OF VERY WELL.

• BACK UP CAMERA
• BLUETOOTH
• TONNEAU COVER
• BED LINER
• RUNNING BOARD

?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

?ALL OUR VEHICLES COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. UPGRADES UP TO 3 YEARS ARE AVAILABLE

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

