$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Crew Cab
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️ CREW CAB
♦️ 4X4 / 5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE
♦️ 6 PASSENGERS
2015 DODGE RAM 1500 CREW CAB IN GREAT SHAPE. RUST PROOFED & UNDERCOATED
RUNS & DRIVES GREAT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.
• 156,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:
– BACKUP CAMERA
–APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO
– TOUCHSCREEN
– BLUETOOTH
– CRUISE CONTROL
– RUNNING BOARD
– ALLOY WHEELS
– POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS
– AND MORE
PRICING:
✔ Price + HST – No hidden or extra fees
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527-0101
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
