2016 Audi A8

120,018 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2016 Audi A8

2016 Audi A8

3.0T quattro

2016 Audi A8

3.0T quattro

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,018KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9796006
  Stock #: 265
  VIN: WAUJ4AFD9GN001201

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,018 KM

Fully open loan,
Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)
Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.
FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.
All trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for trusting
DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Leather Interior

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

