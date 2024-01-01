Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>NAVIGATION | LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARFAX CLEAN | ACCIDENT-FREE | AWD | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER TAILGATE | BLUETOOTH  ALLOYS | AND MORE!!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $24990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:</span></p>

2016 BMW X5

137,880 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i NAVI|BACKUP|CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i NAVI|BACKUP|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1710448588
  2. 1710448588
  3. 1710448589
  4. 1710448589
  5. 1710448589
  6. 1710448589
  7. 1710448481
  8. 1710448589
  9. 1710448589
  10. 1710448589
  11. 1710448589
  12. 1710448589
  13. 1710448589
  14. 1710448589
  15. 1710448479
  16. 1710448481
  17. 1710448589
  18. 1710448589
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C50G0S93493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,880 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION | LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARFAX CLEAN | ACCIDENT-FREE | AWD | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER TAILGATE | BLUETOOTH  ALLOYS | AND MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $24990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 Acura MDX Elite 6 Passenger Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Acura MDX Elite 6 Passenger Pkg 203,768 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD R-Design NAVI | PANO | 7 PASS for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD R-Design NAVI | PANO | 7 PASS 101,908 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 63 S | COUPE SUV | NAVI | PANO |577HP for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 63 S | COUPE SUV | NAVI | PANO |577HP 148,330 KM $44,950 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5