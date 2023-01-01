$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10155216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW PLUS.
FULL STOWE & GO
FULLY LOADED:
BACK UP CAMERA
DVD
LEATHER & POWER SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS
POWER SLIDING DOORS
POWER TAILGATE
FOG LIGHTS
AND MORE…
RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT ALL DEALER MAINTAINED WITH FULLY OF SERVICE RECEIVED.
♦️BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
♦️3 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED.
FRESH OIL CHANGE.
FULLY DETAILED.
EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
