Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10155216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 120,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.