2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

120,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED. LOW KMS. LOADED. CLEAN CARFAX. ONLY 120,000 KMs

2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW PLUS.
FULL STOWE & GO

FULLY LOADED:
BACK UP CAMERA
DVD
LEATHER & POWER SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS
POWER SLIDING DOORS
POWER TAILGATE
FOG LIGHTS
AND MORE…

RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT ALL DEALER MAINTAINED WITH FULLY OF SERVICE RECEIVED.

♦️BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

♦️3 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED.
FRESH OIL CHANGE.
FULLY DETAILED.

EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-XXXX

416-527-0101

