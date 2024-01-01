$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLT
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLT
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,576KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTG6DE38G1216125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,576 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
instrument panel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Mechanical
Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Standard on Crew Cab Short Box and Crew Cab Long Box. Available on Extended Cabs and requires (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Convenience
Console
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Windshield shade band
Chrome beltline
Pickup box
Safety
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Seating
SEAT ADJUSTER
Media / Nav / Comm
6-speaker system
Additional Features
Steering
Automatic
Manual
Floor Covering
Chrome
door handles
transfer case
BUMPER
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
Colour-keyed carpeting
Cargo box light
ENGINE
Roof
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
floor
steering column
dual reading
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
Front and Rear
MANUAL FOLDING
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Seat
3.42 ratio
4-wheel disc
Electric
Interior Trim
leather-wrapped
overhead
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
Frame
Tailgate
fully-boxed
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Audio system feature
Rear axle
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Electric Power-Assist
CornerStep
locking
custom
Aluminum
spotter
spare
heated driver and front passenger
EZ-Lift and Lower
rear bumper
rear chrome
Front Compartment
Window
display
dual-stage frontal and side-impact
driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
back of Cab
driver instrument information enhanced
Handles
door release
driver 4-way power with manual recline
Tailgate handle
immobilization
Wheel
power with driver Express-Up and Down
multi-colour
power passenger lumbar control
automatic locking rear
4-way power front passenger
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
2-speed AutoTrac
16 x 7 (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
projector-type with LED signature
soft-touch materials
Fleetside
3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm
6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oakville Autos
2003 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CE Auo 200,087 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE 239,313 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr Sportdesign Navigation 189,661 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oakville Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Oakville Autos
905-844-7100
2016 GMC Canyon