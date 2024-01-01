Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

147,576 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLT

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLT

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,576KM
VIN 1GTG6DE38G1216125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
instrument panel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Standard on Crew Cab Short Box and Crew Cab Long Box. Available on Extended Cabs and requires (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Convenience

Console

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Windshield shade band
Chrome beltline
Pickup box

Safety

Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system

Additional Features

Steering
Automatic
Manual
Floor Covering
Chrome
door handles
transfer case
BUMPER
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
Colour-keyed carpeting
Cargo box light
ENGINE
Roof
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
floor
steering column
dual reading
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
Front and Rear
MANUAL FOLDING
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Seat
3.42 ratio
4-wheel disc
Electric
Interior Trim
leather-wrapped
overhead
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
Frame
Tailgate
fully-boxed
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Audio system feature
Rear axle
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Electric Power-Assist
CornerStep
locking
custom
Aluminum
spotter
spare
heated driver and front passenger
EZ-Lift and Lower
rear bumper
rear chrome
Front Compartment
Window
display
dual-stage frontal and side-impact
driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
back of Cab
driver instrument information enhanced
Handles
door release
driver 4-way power with manual recline
Tailgate handle
immobilization
Wheel
power with driver Express-Up and Down
multi-colour
power passenger lumbar control
automatic locking rear
4-way power front passenger
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
2-speed AutoTrac
16 x 7 (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
projector-type with LED signature
soft-touch materials
Fleetside
3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm
6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

