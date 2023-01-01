2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$17,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10610472

10610472 VIN: 5N1AR2MM7GC647521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 142,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Entertainment System Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

