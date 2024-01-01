Menu
Account
Sign In
#NO ACCIDENT<br><div>#LOW KMS #FULLY CERTIIFED #2 YEARS WARRANTY #SAFETY CERTIFIED 2016 DODGE RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN, LOW MILEAGE ULTRA CLEAN AND READY FOR SALE OUTDOORSMAN OPTIONS INCLUDE: - RUNNING BOARDS - UPGRADED BED LINE - BACKUP-CAMERA - TONNEAU COVER NEW BREAKS, NEW OIL AND FILTER # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 </div>

2016 RAM 1500

141,000 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1727743259
  2. 1727743259
  3. 1727743259
  4. 1727743259
  5. 1727743259
  6. 1727743259
  7. 1727743259
  8. 1727743259
  9. 1727743259
  10. 1727743259
  11. 1727743259
  12. 1727743259
  13. 1727743259
  14. 1727743259
  15. 1727743259
  16. 1727743259
  17. 1727743259
  18. 1727743259
  19. 1727743259
  20. 1727743259
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#NO ACCIDENT
#LOW KMS
#FULLY CERTIIFED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY
#SAFETY CERTIFIED

2016 DODGE RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN, LOW MILEAGE ULTRA CLEAN AND READY FOR SALE

OUTDOORSMAN OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- RUNNING BOARDS
- UPGRADED BED LINE
- BACKUP-CAMERA
- TONNEAU COVER

NEW BREAKS, NEW OIL AND FILTER

# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 141,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 86,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Subaru Outback 128,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500