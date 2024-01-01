$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
2016 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#NO ACCIDENT
#LOW KMS
#FULLY CERTIIFED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY
#SAFETY CERTIFIED
2016 DODGE RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN, LOW MILEAGE ULTRA CLEAN AND READY FOR SALE
OUTDOORSMAN OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- RUNNING BOARDS
- UPGRADED BED LINE
- BACKUP-CAMERA
- TONNEAU COVER
NEW BREAKS, NEW OIL AND FILTER
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416)527-0101
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2016 RAM 1500