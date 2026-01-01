$19,790+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK V6
2017 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK V6
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$19,790
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,840 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe | 6-Speed Manual | Only 92,842 KM
Enjoy one of the last naturally aspirated V6 Mustangs ever built! This sharp Magnetic Grey 2017 Ford Mustang combines classic rear-wheel-drive performance with the engagement of a rare 6-speed manual transmission.
Powered by a responsive 3.7L V6 producing 300 horsepower, this Mustang delivers plenty of performance while remaining comfortable enough for daily driving.
Features include:
• 3.7L V6 Engine – 300 HP
• 6-Speed Manual Transmission
• Only 92,842 KM
• Push Button Start
• Rear View Camera
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• SYNC Infotainment System
• Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Cruise Control
• Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
• LED Signature Headlights
• Automatic Headlights
• Cloth Sport Bucket Seats
• 17" Alloy Wheels
• Tinted Windows
• Keyless Entry
• Rear Wheel Drive
Finished in attractive Magnetic Grey Metallic, this Mustang has a clean, sporty appearance and is a pleasure to drive. Finding a low-kilometre V6 Mustang with a manual transmission is becoming increasingly difficult, making this an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
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