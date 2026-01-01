Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=870 data-end=934><strong data-start=870 data-end=934>2017 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe | 6-Speed Manual | Only 92,842 KM</strong></p><p data-start=936 data-end=1149>Enjoy one of the last naturally aspirated V6 Mustangs ever built! This sharp Magnetic Grey 2017 Ford Mustang combines classic rear-wheel-drive performance with the engagement of a rare 6-speed manual transmission.</p><p data-start=1151 data-end=1306>Powered by a responsive 3.7L V6 producing 300 horsepower, this Mustang delivers plenty of performance while remaining comfortable enough for daily driving.</p><p data-start=1308 data-end=1325>Features include:</p><p data-start=1327 data-end=1761>• 3.7L V6 Engine – 300 HP<br data-start=1352 data-end=1355>• 6-Speed Manual Transmission<br data-start=1384 data-end=1387>• Only 92,842 KM<br data-start=1403 data-end=1406>• Push Button Start<br data-start=1425 data-end=1428>• Rear View Camera<br data-start=1446 data-end=1449>• Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=1473 data-end=1476>• SYNC Infotainment System<br data-start=1502 data-end=1505>• Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br data-start=1542 data-end=1545>• Cruise Control<br data-start=1561 data-end=1564>• Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br data-start=1597 data-end=1600>• LED Signature Headlights<br data-start=1626 data-end=1629>• Automatic Headlights<br data-start=1651 data-end=1654 data-is-only-node=>• Cloth Sport Bucket Seats<br data-start=1680 data-end=1683>• 17 Alloy Wheels<br data-start=1701 data-end=1704>• Tinted Windows<br data-start=1720 data-end=1723>• Keyless Entry<br data-start=1738 data-end=1741>• Rear Wheel Drive</p><p data-start=1763 data-end=2054>Finished in attractive Magnetic Grey Metallic, this Mustang has a clean, sporty appearance and is a pleasure to drive. Finding a low-kilometre V6 Mustang with a manual transmission is becoming increasingly difficult, making this an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors alike.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Mustang

92,840 KM

Details Description Features

$19,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

Watch This Vehicle
14293070

2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1781743894170
  2. 1781743894753
  3. 1781743895291
  4. 1781743895815
  5. 1781743896307
  6. 1781743896765
  7. 1781743897225
  8. 1781743897733
  9. 1781743898204
  10. 1781743898700
  11. 1781743899155
  12. 1781743899608
  13. 1781743900129
  14. 1781743900603
  15. 1781743901149
  16. 1781743901597
  17. 1781743902051
  18. 1781743902518
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$19,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
92,840KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FA6P8AM0H5298785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,840 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe | 6-Speed Manual | Only 92,842 KM

Enjoy one of the last naturally aspirated V6 Mustangs ever built! This sharp Magnetic Grey 2017 Ford Mustang combines classic rear-wheel-drive performance with the engagement of a rare 6-speed manual transmission.

Powered by a responsive 3.7L V6 producing 300 horsepower, this Mustang delivers plenty of performance while remaining comfortable enough for daily driving.

Features include:

• 3.7L V6 Engine – 300 HP
• 6-Speed Manual Transmission
• Only 92,842 KM
• Push Button Start
• Rear View Camera
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• SYNC Infotainment System
• Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Cruise Control
• Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
• LED Signature Headlights
• Automatic Headlights
• Cloth Sport Bucket Seats
• 17" Alloy Wheels
• Tinted Windows
• Keyless Entry
• Rear Wheel Drive

Finished in attractive Magnetic Grey Metallic, this Mustang has a clean, sporty appearance and is a pleasure to drive. Finding a low-kilometre V6 Mustang with a manual transmission is becoming increasingly difficult, making this an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE 158,845 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline | LOW KMS | LOADED for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline | LOW KMS | LOADED 36,325 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5 AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Subaru Forester 2.5 AWD 78,350 KM $24,790 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Ford Mustang