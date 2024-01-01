Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this stylish 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seating, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Civic is a joy to drive. The hatchback design offers incredible versatility, with a folding rear seat that allows you to maximize cargo space for all your needs. This Civic has clocked in at 151,600km, but its well-maintained condition and abundance of features will ensure youre behind the wheel of a reliable and enjoyable ride for years to come.</p><p>This Civic LX Hatchback is packed with features designed to make your driving experience comfortable, safe, and connected. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power-adjustable mirrors, while staying warm and cozy with heated seats and mirrors. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls for your phone calls and music. And with a rearview camera and a comprehensive suite of safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, you can drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are well-protected.</p><p>Come experience the sleek design, practical features, and smooth performance of this 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback for yourself. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to take it for a test drive and discover your next favorite vehicle.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p><em> </em></p>

2017 Honda Civic

151,600 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX | HATCH BACK

12002092

2017 Honda Civic

LX | HATCH BACK

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H26HU302679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Honda Civic