2017 Honda Civic
LX | HATCH BACK
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this stylish 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seating, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Civic is a joy to drive. The hatchback design offers incredible versatility, with a folding rear seat that allows you to maximize cargo space for all your needs. This Civic has clocked in at 151,600km, but its well-maintained condition and abundance of features will ensure you're behind the wheel of a reliable and enjoyable ride for years to come.
This Civic LX Hatchback is packed with features designed to make your driving experience comfortable, safe, and connected. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power-adjustable mirrors, while staying warm and cozy with heated seats and mirrors. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls for your phone calls and music. And with a rearview camera and a comprehensive suite of safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, you can drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are well-protected.
Come experience the sleek design, practical features, and smooth performance of this 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback for yourself. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to take it for a test drive and discover your next favorite vehicle.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
