Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Accent

114,601 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11182354
  2. 11182354
  3. 11182354
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE0HU369257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6850XX
  • Mileage 114,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2017 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent GL 114,601 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Ford Fusion SE 178,395 KM $7,312.50 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 96,154 KM $22,011.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent